Barkov is having surgery to repair a left knee injury Friday and will be sidelined indefinitely, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

While the team hasn't provided a specific timeline or announced the exact nature of his knee surgery, there is concern that this could end his 2025-26 campaign before it even starts. At this point, Barkov probably isn't worth the risk in re-draft formats and only has value in keeper/dynasty contests where he can be stashed away for the 2026-27 campaign. With Barkov out, Anton Lundell will likely be pressed into the second-line center role to open the season.