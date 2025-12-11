Lundell scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Lundell's game-winning tally came with 52 seconds left in the third period. He's earned a point in five of his last six games, picking up two goals and three helpers in that span. For the season, the 24-year-old continues to provide steady all-around play in a top-line role with eight goals, 23 points, 65 shots on net, 33 hits, 24 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 29 appearances.