Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Draws helper in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Verhaeghe recorded an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Verhaeghe set up a Dmitry Kulikov goal in the second period, which tied the game at 3-3. The 29-year-old Verhaeghe has four points over his last three games, a stretch that earned him a move back up to the top line for this contest. Overall, the winger has logged 17 points, 43 shots on net, 53 hits, six PIM and a plus-5 rating across 19 playoff outings.
