Verhaeghe notched two assists and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Verhaeghe helped out on both of Sam Bennett's tallies in the contest. With two goals and six assists over his last six games, Verhaeghe is performing at a high level in the latter rounds of the playoffs. He's at a total of six goals, 10 helpers, 40 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-4 rating across 18 postseason contests.