Verhaeghe scored a goal and took three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Verhaeghe has been one of the best players for the Panthers this season, and right now he's probably their hottest forward -- even ahead of the ultra-consistent Sam Reinhart. Verhaeghe has scored in three games in a row and is riding a six-game point streak, tallying 11 points (six goals, five assists) over that stretch.