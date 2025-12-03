Verhaeghe (personal) is not in the Panthers' lineup on Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Verhaeghe's wife is expecting a baby, and he'll be away from the team for at least one game to be with his growing family. Jack Studnicka will draw into the lineup in a bottom-six role, but Mackie Samoskevich and A.J. Greer are likely to get the biggest boosts in ice time.