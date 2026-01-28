Verhaeghe scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to Utah. He wired four shots on Vitek Vanecek.

Verhaeghe is on a modest, three-game, five-point scoring streak with eight shots and a plus-four rating. It's curious to note that the winger has just 115 shots in 51 games -- last season, Verhaeghe pelted the puck 242 times, although his shooting percentage (8.3) was stunningly low for a guy with a 13.5 percent career average. This season, he's on a projected 180-shot pace, his lowest since 2021-22.