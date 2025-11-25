Verhaeghe had one goal, two assists, a plus-4 rating, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.

Verhaeghe was everywhere for the Panthers, and he made his presence felt early on after assisting A.J. Greer in the opener just 11 seconds into the game. He'd later add two more contributions in the third period, making it his second multi-point game of the season. Both have come in his last four games, so the 30-year-old might be on the verge of breaking out of a slump that dates back to the start of the season. Verhaeghe has 13 points in 22 games in 2025-26, and with only three goals in that span, his streak of four consecutive seasons with at least 20 goals looks to be in jeopardy.