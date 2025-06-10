Verhaeghe scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist Monday in the Panthers' 6-1 win over the Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The 29-year-old wired the pack past Stuart Skinner from the faceoff dot late in the first period, giving Florida a 2-0 lead that the team would never relinquish. It was Verhaeghe's first goal of the Finals and his seventh of the playoffs, four of which have come with the man advantage. Through 21 postseason contests, he's piled up 20 points, 54 hits and 47 shots on net.