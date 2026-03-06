Panthers' Cole Reinhardt: Claimed by Florida
By RotoWire Staff
Reinhardt was claimed off waivers by the Panthers on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Reinhardt has made a career-high 44 appearances in the NHL this year, logging three goals, four assists, 84 hits and 19 PIM while averaging 9:47 of ice time. He was waived by the Golden Knights on Friday but should have opportunities to contribute down the stretch for the Panthers, especially if they move some of their forwards ahead of Friday's trade deadline.
