Black turned aside 17 of 20 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Penguins, with Pittsburgh's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Making his NHL debut. Black held his own but got no help from a Panthers roster that had played the night before and lost an emotional return to Ottawa for Brady Tkachuk. The 25-year-old goes into the record books as the tallest goalie in league history at 6-foot-9, and he could get some additional starts while working behind Akira Schmid until Jacob Markstrom (upper body) is cleared to return, which is expected to happen in early November.

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