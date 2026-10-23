Black turned aside 17 of 20 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Penguins, with Pittsburgh's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Making his NHL debut. Black held his own but got no help from a Panthers roster that had played the night before and lost an emotional return to Ottawa for Brady Tkachuk. The 25-year-old goes into the record books as the tallest goalie in league history at 6-foot-9, and he could get some additional starts while working behind Akira Schmid until Jacob Markstrom (upper body) is cleared to return, which is expected to happen in early November.