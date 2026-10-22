Black is expected to make his NHL debut in Thursday's road clash against the Penguins, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Once Black hits the ice Thursday, he will officially be the tallest goalie to play a game in NHL history. The 6-foot-8 netminder has been the go-to option between the pipes for AHL Charlotte over the last two seasons. Prior to his call-up for the injured Jacob Markstrom (upper body), Black has posted a 2-1-0 record, a 2.67 GAA and a .919 save percentage over three appearances for the Checkers. In his debut with the big club, he's set to battle against the Penguins, who should pose a good challenge given their 3.20 goals per game this season. Black is a wildcard in fantasy for the time being.