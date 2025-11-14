Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: 10 points in last 10 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luostarinen had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win over the Capitals on Thursday.
The goal was an empty netter, but it still counts the same as any other goal. Luostarinen went seven games without a point to start the season, but he has more than made up for that with 10 points, including seven assists, in his last 10 games.
