default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Luostarinen had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win over the Capitals on Thursday.

The goal was an empty netter, but it still counts the same as any other goal. Luostarinen went seven games without a point to start the season, but he has more than made up for that with 10 points, including seven assists, in his last 10 games.

More News