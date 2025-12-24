Luostarinen picked up two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The 27-year-old winger had a hand in tallies by Niko Mikkola and Anton Lundell has part of an incredible third-period comeback from a 2-0 deficit. It was Luostarinen's first multi-point performance in 10 games since returning in early December from a lower-body injury, and on the season he's produced three goals and 15 points in 28 contests with 61 hits, 43 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating.