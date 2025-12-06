Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luostarinen (lower body) will return to the lineup versus Columbus on Saturday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Luostarinen missed eight games after a freak BBQ accident last month. Luostarinen had three goals and 10 points in 18 games before his injury. Luostarinen is slated to play alongside Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart on the top line Saturday.
