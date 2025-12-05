Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Returns to practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luostarinen (lower body) returned to practice Friday, according to Panthers TV Rinkside Reporter Katie Engleson.
Luostarinen suffered his injuries during a BBQ accident Nov. 19. He has missed the last eight games and could return to action as early as Saturday versus Columbus. Luostarinen has three goals and seven assists in 18 games this season.
