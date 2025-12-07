Luostarinen notched an assist in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Luostarinen returned to the lineup after an eight-game absence stemming from burns on his lower-body sustained in a barbecuing accident. The forward saw 18:03 of ice time and played on the top line, and he'll have some fantasy appeal as a power forward if he stays in that spot. For the season, he's earned three goals, 11 points, 33 shots on net, 43 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 19 appearances. Due to time already missed, he'll finish this campaign with his lowest games-played total since the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.