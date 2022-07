Mayhew (undisclosed) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Friday.

Mayhew drew into 40 games split between the Flyers and the Ducks in 2021-22, collecting 11 goals and 12 points over that span. The 29-year-old will likely bounce between levels in 2022-23. Mayhew missed the last two games of the season with an undisclosed injury, but at this point there's no reason to believe he won't be an option for Opening Night.