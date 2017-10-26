Panthers' Jared McCann: Moves to IR
McCann (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, freelance sports writer Harvey Fialkov reports.
This leaves the Ontario native eligible to play in just one more game this month, so fantasy owners should seek out alternatives in both daily and weekly settings. As for the Panthers, they've been deploying Denis Malgin and Derek MacKenzie to fill out the bottom six in McCann's stead.
