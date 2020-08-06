Huberdeau (leg) is set to be in the lineup for Game 4 against the Islanders on Friday, as coach Joel Quenneville told reporters, " Right now we're looking for him to be ready to go," David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Losing Huberdeau would have been a significant blow to the Panthers' chances of getting past New York, especially considering the team will need to win two straight games to advance. Through the first three matches, the elite winger garnered one goal, one assist and seven shots, though he's been stonewalled on the power play despite averaging 3:07 of ice time with the man advantage.