Hubereau (not injury related) scored a goal and added four assists Thursday in a 9-3 win over the Lightning.

What a night. Huberdeau put in a power-play goal in the first after the puck landed on his tape after Anthony Duclair rang the post. He made no mistake. And one of his helpers came shorthanded. Huberdeau's excellent season took another leap forward with this remarkable outburst. This is the kind of single-night performance that could win you your week in a PPD world.