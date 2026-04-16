Kunin scored two goals, one the game-winner, and added an assist in Wednesday's 8-1 rout of the Red Wings.

The 28-year-old center hadn't even produced a multi-point game this season prior to Wednesday, but Kunin took full advantage of the absence of most of Florida's big names in a regular-season finale that had nothing on the line for either team but draft lottery slotting. Kunin managed four goals and 10 points in 62 contests during his first season with the Panthers while adding 123 hits and 47 PIM, and he'll head into free agency this spring looking to land a bottom-six role somewhere.