Tkachuk provided a goal and two assists in Monday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

Even by his high standards, Tkachuk is going through a special stretch with five goals and 14 points over his last five outings. He scored the opening goal Monday, and his second assist was recorded on the power play. Tkachuk is up to 33 goals and 95 points in 67 games this season, including 31 points with the man advantage. The 25-year-old's just nine points away from his career high, which he set in 2021-22.