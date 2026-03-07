default-cbs-image
Tkachuk scored three goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

It was the sixth career hat trick for the 28-year-old winger, while the GWG was his first of the season. Tkachuk has been locked in since returning from Milan with a gold medal, racking up five goals and nine points over the last six games.

