Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Powers win with hat trick
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tkachuk scored three goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.
It was the sixth career hat trick for the 28-year-old winger, while the GWG was his first of the season. Tkachuk has been locked in since returning from Milan with a gold medal, racking up five goals and nine points over the last six games.
