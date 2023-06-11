Tkachuk would not commit to being available for Tuesday's Game 5 after he was on the bench nursing an injury for part of the third period of Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Tkachuk also only lightly participated in warmups, taking few shots. The injury likely stems from a heavy hit that he took from Keegan Kolesar in Game 3, though Tkachuk was able to play a big role in the Panthers' comeback in that contest. The Panthers are likely to be very guarded with information about Tkachuk's injury, so he can be considered a game-time decision for Game 5.