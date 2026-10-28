Mikkola scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Jets.

The 30-year-old blueliner gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead midway through the first period when his centering pass deflected home off Mario Ferraro's stick. Mikkola has been held off the scoresheet in 11 of 13 games to begin the season but has multi-point efforts in the other two, producing two goals, four points, 20 shots on net, 15 hits, 15 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-3 rating. Tuesday's game-winner was the first of his career.