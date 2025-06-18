default-cbs-image
Bobrovsky made 28 saves in a 5-1, Stanley Cup-clinching win in Game 6 against the Oilers.

Bob finished the postseason with 16 wins, three shutouts, a 2.20 GAA and a .914 save percentage. The two-time Vezina winner is now a two-time Stanley Cup winner, and he has all but cemented his spot in the Hall of Fame.

