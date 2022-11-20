Bobrovsky will start on the road against Columbus on Sunday, coach Paul Maurice told Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now on Saturday.

Spencer Knight stopped 31 of 35 shots through overtime in Florida's 5-4 shootout loss to Calgary on Saturday, so it's not surprising that Bobrovsky is getting work in the second half of the back-to-back set. Bobrovsky has a 4-4-1 record, 3.46 GAA and .895 save percentage in 10 starts this season, while Columbus has the 18th-ranked offense with 3.06 goals per game.