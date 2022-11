Knight turned aside 37 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

After going 0-2-1 over his prior three appearances, Knight looked sharp against a tough opponent, and Boston needed the man advantage to score both its goals. The 21-year-old netminder continues to out-play Sergei Bobrovsky, and on the season Knight boasts a 2.39 GAA and .922 save percentage.