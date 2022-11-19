Knight will be between the home pipes against Calgary on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Knight started three games in a row, got a night off and then relieved Sergei Bobrovsky on Thursday. Knight took a hard-luck loss Thursday despite giving up only one goal on 17 shots in a 6-4 loss to Dallas. It is beginning to look like Knight could be taking over as the Panthers' No. 1 netminder. He enters play Saturday with a 5-3-1 record to go with a 2.25 GAA and a .923 save percentage. Knight will face the Flames, who have averaged 3.00 goals per game this season.