Knight is slated to start on the road against the Kings on Wednesday, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Knight earned a 34-save shutout over Anaheim in his last start Saturday. He has a 9-6-1 record, 2.45 GAA and .905 save percentage in 18 appearances in 2024-25. LA ranks 20th in goals per game with 2.93.

