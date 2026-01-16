Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Inks two-year extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Balinskis signed a two-year contract extension with the Panthers on Friday.
Balinskis has made 36 appearances for the Panthers over the first half of the regular season, racking up a goal, seven assists, 47 hits, 26 blocked shots and 24 PIM while averaging 14:38 of ice time. He also recorded 18 points across 76 appearances with Florida last year and will now remain under contract with the team through the 2027-28 season.
More News
-
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Snags power-play assist•
-
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Two helpers against Tampa•
-
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Rare goal in win•
-
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Pockets helper Monday•
-
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Snaps slump Thursday•