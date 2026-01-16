Balinskis signed a two-year contract extension with the Panthers on Friday.

Balinskis has made 36 appearances for the Panthers over the first half of the regular season, racking up a goal, seven assists, 47 hits, 26 blocked shots and 24 PIM while averaging 14:38 of ice time. He also recorded 18 points across 76 appearances with Florida last year and will now remain under contract with the team through the 2027-28 season.