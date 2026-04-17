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Panthers' Wilmer Skoog: Back down to AHL
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1 min read
Skoog was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Thursday.
Skoog had two assists over three games at the NHL level. The 26-year-old forward will rejoin the Checkers ahead of their playoff run. He has 37 points in 59 AHL contests this season.
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