Skoog notched two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Red Wings.

Skoog was an injury replacement over the last three games of the season, and he was able to come away with a pair of helpers in the finale. He added four shots on net, five blocked shots, two hits, four PIM and a plus-3 rating. The 26-year-old is likely headed back to AHL Charlotte soon to help the Checkers on their playoff run.