Wilmer Skoog: Doesn't receive QO

The Panthers did not present a qualifying offer to Skoog on Monday, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Skoog is now set to test the free-agent market Wednesday. The Swedish forward made his NHL debut with Florida this past season, picking up two helpers over three games. Skoog also had 18 goals, 37 points and a plus-12 rating across 61 regular-season games with AHL Charlotte in 2025-26. Those are relatively solid numbers for a player who was never drafted by an NHL team, so Skoog should be able to secure at least a two-way contract when free agency kicks off Wednesday.