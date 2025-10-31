Mantha scored an empty-net goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Mantha has three goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. He's gotten on the scoresheet in nine of 12 outings this season, collecting six goals, five helpers, 23 shots on net and a plus-7 rating. Mantha makes for a quality addition to fantasy rosters as long as this scoring output continues. He's a three-time 20-goal scorer and had no fewer than 44 points in each of those campaigns, but he could be in line for a career year if his early performance holds up.