Penguins' Anthony Mantha: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mantha (lower body) won't play against Washington on Sunday.
Mantha is day-to-day and will miss at least one game. He has compiled 32 goals, 62 points, 149 shots on net and 52 hits across 80 appearances this season.
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