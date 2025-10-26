Mantha produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Both points came in the first period as the Penguins grabbed an early 2-1 lead that didn't hold up. Mantha has a pair of multi-point performances in the last three games, and through nine contests on the season he's delivered four goals and eight points while skating on the second line with Evgeni Malkin and taking regular shifts on the second power-play unit.