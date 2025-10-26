Penguins' Anthony Mantha: Two-point effort Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mantha produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
Both points came in the first period as the Penguins grabbed an early 2-1 lead that didn't hold up. Mantha has a pair of multi-point performances in the last three games, and through nine contests on the season he's delivered four goals and eight points while skating on the second line with Evgeni Malkin and taking regular shifts on the second power-play unit.
More News
-
Penguins' Anthony Mantha: Two points in win over Canucks•
-
Penguins' Anthony Mantha: Adds insurance tally•
-
Penguins' Anthony Mantha: Tickles twine in loss•
-
Penguins' Anthony Mantha: Set for 2025-26 campaign•
-
Penguins' Anthony Mantha: Secures one-year deal•
-
Flames' Anthony Mantha: Done for season•