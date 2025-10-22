Mantha scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Vancouver.

The journeyman winger has had an impressive start to his first season in Pittsburgh. Mantha has three goals and six points in seven games, skating on the second line at even strength alongside Evgeni Malkin and working his way onto the second power-play unit. Mantha has never topped 25 goals or 48 points however, hitting both those marks back in 2018-19 for the Red Wings, and there's a reason the 31-year-old is on his fifth team in the last six seasons.