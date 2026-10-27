Kindel (vasovagal episode) returned to practice Tuesday and feels normal following his vasovagal episode on Oct. 20, per Wes Crosby of NHL.com.

Kindel is thankfully feeling like himself a week after from his vasovagal episode. His presence at practice Tuesday indicates that he's feeling much better and could be ready to return in the near future. Prior to the incident, the 19-year-old center had compiled two goals, four points and 23 shots on net across nine games this season. If he continues to progress in his recovery, he'll have a chance to return to the Penguins' lineup in Thursday's clash against the Mammoth.