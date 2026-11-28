Kindel scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Kindel had gone five games without a goal prior to Friday. He has two goals and four assists over his last seven outings while continuing to fill a second-line role with ice time in all situations. For the season, the center has five goals, eight helpers, 47 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 22 appearances. He's on track to breeze right by his 35-point rookie campaign from 2025-26 even though the Penguins have collectively taken a step back this year.