Kindel is expected to play in Thursday's home clash against the Mammoth following his vasovagal episode on Oct. 20, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Following his loss of consciousness on the team's flight on Oct. 20, Kindel is feeling like himself and is trending towards making his return in Thursday's clash. The 19-year-old center will provide a boost for the Penguins' center depth upon his return Thursday, as he's posted two goals, four points and 23 shots on net across nine appearances this season. He's expected to center a line with two other players making their return to the lineup, Egor Chinakhov and Evgeni Malkin, which puts Kindel at the heart of a strong trio, raising his fantasy stock moving forward. In order to play Thursday, however, Kindel will have to be activated from injured reserve prior to the contest.