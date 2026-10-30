Kindel produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Seeing his first action since Oct. 19 after a scary incident on the team plane in which he lost consciousness due to a sudden drop in blood pressure and heart rate. Kindel seemed fully recovered as he set up Erik Karlsson for the Penguins' opening goal in the second period, before giving his squad a 3-2 lead with just 25 seconds left in the third. The 19-year-old Kindel will have his health monitored closely, but assuming there aren't further vasovagal syncope episodes, he should continue to skate on the second line and hold down a spot on the second power-play unit. Through 10 games this season, Kindel's produced three goals and six points.