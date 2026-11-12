Kindel scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Kindel scored once in regulation and added the lone tally in the shootout to seal the Penguins' win. He has two goals, two assists, 10 shots on net and seven blocked shots over seven games since he returned to the lineup following a vasovagal episode during Pittsburgh's Oct. 20 flight. Since his return, Kindel has filled a second-line role, and he's seeing ice time in all situations. He has four goals, four assists, 33 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 16 appearances this season, but he's doing enough on offense to be interesting in fantasy.