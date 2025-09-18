Penguins' Callahan Burke: Secures PTO agreement
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burke will attend the Penguins' training camp after signing a professional tryout prior to Thursday's first on-ice session.
Burke spent most of last season with AHL Henderson, earning 19 points in 60 games, as well as one goal over seven appearances with the Golden Knights. He had a two-way contract in 2024-25, and that is likely to be the best-case scenario for him if the Penguins see enough to extend a full contract.
