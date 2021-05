DeSmith will be a game-time decision against the Flyers on Tuesday due to a lower-body injury, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

DeSmith was pulled from Monday's matchup due to his lower-body problem, though he also had conceded four goals on 37 shots. Tristan Jarry has already been confirmed as the starter Tuesday, so DeSmith's potential absence wouldn't have a significant impact other than Emil Larmi needing to be elevated to the active roster to serve as the backup.