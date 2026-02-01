Dewar logged two assists, four hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

Dewar has multiple points in three of his last six games, producing four goals, two assists, 10 shots, 19 hits and a plus-8 rating. The 26-year-old is still on the fourth line, but something has clicked for his trio with Blake Lizotte and Noel Acciari lately. Dewar has a career-high 23 points with 80 shots on net, 99 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 53 appearances.