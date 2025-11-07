Dewar scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Dewar had been limited to one assist over his previous six games. The 26-year-old has filled in nicely as a fourth-line forward, though the Penguins' mounting injury woes could allow him to see more ice time in the near future -- he had a season-high 15:21 in Thursday's win. Dewar is at six points, 29 shots on net and 37 hits through 15 outings, so he has plenty of appeal in banger leagues.