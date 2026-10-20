Karlsson scored a power-play goal on one shot and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Mammoth.

Karlsson opened the scoring just 1:11 into the contest, registering his first goal of the season while extending his strong playmaking start. The veteran defenseman has already accumulated 10 assists through 10 games, and his 27:40 of ice time Monday reinforced his substantial role on Pittsburgh's blue line. Although his shot volume was limited, his offensive responsibilities and power-play involvement provide a high fantasy ceiling among defensemen. He has 11 points in his first 10 outings this season.