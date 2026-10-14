Karlsson registered two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Chicago.

Karlsson is off to a quick start to the 2026-27 campaign, as he compiled his second multi-assist outing of the new season Tuesday. He recorded a helper on each of the team's first two goals, which were put away by Sidney Crosby and Nicholas Robertson, respectively. Overall, the 36-year-old Karlsson is up to seven assists, 11 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and three blocked shots over seven appearances. With at least one assist in five of his seven outings this season, the veteran blueliner is on track for another season north of 50 points, which would be his fifth consecutive year accomplishing that. He's a high-level fantasy defenseman in nearly all formats.